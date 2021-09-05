First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 3, 2021
Harlingen South vs Sharyland Pioneer
FINAL SCORE: 64-0
McAllen Rowe vs Palmview High
FINAL SCORE: 43-20
Donna HS vs Weslaco East
FINAL SCORE: 0-24
McAllen Memorial vs McAllen High
FINAL SCORE: 35-28
Brownsville Pace vs Brownsville Lopez at Veterans
FINAL SCORE: 41-14
Edinburg North vs Mercedes
FINAL SCORE: 14-24
Mission Veterans vs San Benito
FINAL SCORE: 0-51
PSJA Memorial vs Rio Hondo
FINAL SCORE: 6-49
PSJA Southwest vs PSJA
FINAL SCORE: 3-34
Port Isabel vs Valley View
FINAL SCORE: 30-7
Orange Grove vs Hidalgo
FINAL SCORE: 36-35
