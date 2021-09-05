x

First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 3, 2021

1 day 22 hours 55 minutes ago Friday, September 03 2021 Sep 3, 2021 September 03, 2021 3:45 PM September 03, 2021 in Sports - First and Goal
By: Sports - First and Goal

Harlingen South vs Sharyland Pioneer

FINAL SCORE: 64-0

McAllen Rowe vs Palmview High

FINAL SCORE: 43-20

Donna HS vs Weslaco East

FINAL SCORE: 0-24

McAllen Memorial vs McAllen High 

FINAL SCORE: 35-28

Brownsville Pace vs Brownsville Lopez at Veterans

FINAL SCORE: 41-14

Edinburg North vs Mercedes

FINAL SCORE: 14-24

Mission Veterans vs San Benito

FINAL SCORE: 0-51

PSJA Memorial vs Rio Hondo

FINAL SCORE: 6-49

PSJA Southwest vs PSJA

FINAL SCORE: 3-34

Port Isabel vs Valley View

FINAL SCORE: 30-7

Orange Grove vs Hidalgo

FINAL SCORE: 36-35

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days