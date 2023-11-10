x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023

4 hours 44 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, November 09 2023 Nov 9, 2023 November 09, 2023 11:06 PM November 09, 2023 in Sports - First and Goal

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 below:

See the final scores below:

Thursday, Nov. 9

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Harlingen 42 Edinburg 0 FINAL
Edcouch-Elsa 29 Pioneer 48 FINAL
Donna 7 PSJA North 45 FINAL
Edinburg North 10 San Benito 42 FINAL
La Villa 26 Three Rivers at Premont 18 FINAL
Grulla 20 Ingleside at Hebbronville 50 FINAL
Lyford 20 Industrial at Cabaniss Stadium 49 FINAL
Rio Hondo 10 Edna at Aransas Pass 49 FINAL
Santa Maria 6 Ganado 55 FINAL
