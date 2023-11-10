First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 below:
See the final scores below:
Thursday, Nov. 9
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Harlingen
|42
|Edinburg
|0
|FINAL
|Edcouch-Elsa
|29
|Pioneer
|48
|FINAL
|Donna
|7
|PSJA North
|45
|FINAL
|Edinburg North
|10
|San Benito
|42
|FINAL
|La Villa
|26
|Three Rivers at Premont
|18
|FINAL
|Grulla
|20
|Ingleside at Hebbronville
|50
|FINAL
|Lyford
|20
|Industrial at Cabaniss Stadium
|49
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|10
|Edna at Aransas Pass
|49
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|6
|Ganado
|55
|FINAL