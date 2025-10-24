First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

See the final scores below:

Thursday, Oct 23, 2025

Donna North Chiefs 14 Flour Bluff Hornets > 66

Edinburg Vela Sabercats 28 McAllen Memorial Mustangs > 31

CC Veterans Memorial Eagles > 56 PSJA Memorial Wolverines 0

Brownsville Lopez Lobos 21 Brownsville Porter Cowboys > 23

La Joya Coyotes > 48 Edinburg North Cougars 34