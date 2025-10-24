x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025
1 hour 54 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, October 23 2025 Oct 23, 2025 October 23, 2025 10:32 PM October 23, 2025 in Sports - First and Goal

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

See the final scores below:

Thursday, Oct 23, 2025
Donna North Chiefs
14
Flour Bluff Hornets
 >66
Final
Edinburg Vela Sabercats
28
McAllen Memorial Mustangs
 >31
Final
CC Veterans Memorial Eagles
 >56
PSJA Memorial Wolverines
0
Final
Brownsville Lopez Lobos
21
Brownsville Porter Cowboys
 >23
Final
La Joya Coyotes
 >48
Edinburg North Cougars
34
Final
Santa Gertrudis Lions
16
Lyford Bulldogs
 >31
Final
Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days