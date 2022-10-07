x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Thursday, October 06 2022 11:02 PM in Sports - First and Goal
Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Rio Grande City 27 Edinburg Vela 70 FINAL
Economedes 13 PSJA High 55 FINAL
Los Fresnos 42 Brownsville Rivera 7 FINAL
Juarez Lincoln 7 McAllen 51 FINAL
Hidalgo 41 Kingsville 7 FINAL
Ciudad Victoria 3 Port Isabel 35 FINAL
