x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023

2 hours 7 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, September 14 2023 Sep 14, 2023 September 14, 2023 11:00 PM September 14, 2023 in Sports - First and Goal

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.

See the final scores below:

Thursday, Sept. 14

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
Weslaco 34 Edinburg 21 FINAL
McAllen High 0 PSJA North 56 FINAL
PSJA Memorial 52 Donna North 21 FINAL
Mission 41 Pace 14 FINAL
Laredo United South 14 Harlingen 23 FINAL
Juarez Lincoln 45 Rio Grande City 38 FINAL
Palmview 3 McAllen Rowe 35 FINAL
Valley View 6 Sharyland Pioneer  44 FINAL
Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days