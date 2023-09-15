First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
See the final scores below:
Thursday, Sept. 14
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Weslaco
|34
|Edinburg
|21
|FINAL
|McAllen High
|0
|PSJA North
|56
|FINAL
|PSJA Memorial
|52
|Donna North
|21
|FINAL
|Mission
|41
|Pace
|14
|FINAL
|Laredo United South
|14
|Harlingen
|23
|FINAL
|Juarez Lincoln
|45
|Rio Grande City
|38
|FINAL
|Palmview
|3
|McAllen Rowe
|35
|FINAL
|Valley View
|6
|Sharyland Pioneer
|44
|FINAL
