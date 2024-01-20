First & Goal Thursday: August 29th
WESLACO - The Valley's high school football season kicked off Thursday night with three games on the schedule.
Sharyland 27, Pace 13 (F)
Flour Bluff 33, PSJA 6 (F)
Vela 51, United 46 (F)
