First & Goal Thursday: August 29th

4 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Friday, August 30 2019 Aug 30, 2019 August 30, 2019 12:04 AM August 30, 2019 in Sports - High School

WESLACO - The Valley's high school football season kicked off Thursday night with three games on the schedule. 

Sharyland 27, Pace 13 (F)

Flour Bluff 33, PSJA 6 (F)

Vela 51, United 46 (F)

