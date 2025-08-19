Over 15,000 power outages reported in Hidalgo County amid flood advisory

Over 15,000 power outages were reported Tuesday evening in Hidalgo County amid a flood advisory that's in effect for southeastern Hidalgo County.

The flood advisory is in effect until Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Between half an inch and 1 1/2 inches of rain have fallen, and another one to two inches of rain are expected.

Outage maps from AEP Texas and Magic Valley Electric Cooperative shows a total of 15,268 outages in Hidalgo County as of Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

In a social media post, the city of Alamo warned the public to avoid the areas of Durante Road and 907 for safety reasons, and the 100 block of N. Alamo Road, which the city said is currently flooded.

"Crews are currently assessing damage throughout Alamo following today’s severe storms. We’ve received multiple reports of downed trees, power lines, and flooding across the city," the city said in a social media post. "Our teams are working closely with utility providers and Public Works to clear debris and restore safety as quickly as possible."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

