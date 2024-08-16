Flood relief infrastructure project underway at La Villa

With a population of around 3,000 people, La Villa city leaders say money for improvements is hard to raise, and any money they do get goes a long way.

The city flooded badly in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

On Thursday, a flood relief project was underway in the middle of town after the city received $275,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"If we don't do anything right now, any other hurricanes, the city will probably be underwater, literally." La Villa City Administrator Tony Barco said.

Barco said HUD selected La Villa's application for funding because more than half of the city's population is considered low income.

The HUD funding is in addition to the $2 million awarded by the Texas General Land Office to make similar improvements in other parts of La Villa.

