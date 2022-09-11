Flu season colliding with new cases of COVID-19 and monkeypox

With flu season just around the corner, doctors are reminding people of the importance of getting a flu shot.

This year’s flu season will coincide with more cases of COVID-19, and now monkeypox.

RELATED: Cameron County confirms second case of monkeypox

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said even though the chances of catching all three viruses at the same time is low, it’s best to be vaccinated against all three.

Those vaccinations will be available for you,” Dr. Melendez said. “If you do get them within days of each other, it's absolutely not a medical issue and perfectly safe."

Melendez added he expects the number of flu and COVID-19 cases to increase this winter.

RELATED: DHR Health receives updated COVID-19 boosters, to administer shots at Edinburg Activity Center

Health experts say that since some Covid-related safety measures, such as mask wearing and frequent handwashing, aren't being used as frequently as before - the flu is likely to be more severe this season.