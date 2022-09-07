Cameron County confirms second case of monkeypox

The Cameron County Public Health department received confirmation of a second case of monkeypox in the county, officials announced Wednesday.

The case is believed to be travel related and there is no evidence that it is linked to the county’s first case of monkeypox that was reported last month, the department said in a news release.

RELATED: Cameron County reports first case of monkeypox in the Rio Grande Valley

The individual who tested positive in Cameron County is isolating at home and is being monitored by the county public health department.

The department is also working to identify other individuals who may have been exposed to monkeypox, the news release stated.

Hidalgo County is the only other county in the Rio Grande Valley with confirmed cases of monkeypox. Three cases were confirmed there last month.

RELATED: Hidalgo County continues to investigate new cases of monkeypox

Cameron County is urging the public to avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash and avoid touching any rashes, scabs or lesions. The department also advises constant handwashing, practicing social distancing and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Those seeking more information on monkeypox can contact the Cameron County Public Health Hotline at 956-247-3650, or go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.