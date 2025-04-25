Food truck de helados en Weslaco
Layers Ice Cream es un food truck de helados ubicado en Weslaco.
Invitado: Eduardo Margo, propietario.
Ubicación:
The Eatery Food Truck Park, 400 S Kansas Ave, Weslaco.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
