Food truck de helados en Weslaco

1 hour 19 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, April 25 2025 Apr 25, 2025 April 25, 2025 10:07 AM April 25, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Layers Ice Cream es un food truck de helados ubicado en Weslaco. 

Invitado: Eduardo Margo, propietario.

Ubicación: 

The Eatery Food Truck Park, 400 S Kansas Ave, Weslaco.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

