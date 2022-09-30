Former Edinburg CISD student arrested in Harris County after threat made against Vela High School

Police arrested a juvenile they say made a threat made against Vela High School on Thursday, according to a news release from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

Police, with the help of the FBI, located the student in Harris County and arrested him Friday, Edinburg CISD police Chief Ricardo Perez said.

The juvenile was a former student at Vela High School, Perez added.

At a Friday press conference, Perez said the threat was made in an email to the district and was located through his IP address.

FBI officials said the juveniles confessed and is facing felony charges for making a terroristic threat.

"The suspect is located in Harris County and the message we want to send is no matter how far you are, or no matter how far you make a threat, with the help of our law partners we're going to identify you and you will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Perez said.

School officials said parents were notified about the incident on Thursday.

“These kinds of threats are serious and we intend to prosecute any individual that makes a threat against any of our schools”, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mario Salinas said in a statement.