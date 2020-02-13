Former LSU student drops appeal in frat hazing death case
BATON ROUGE, La. - A former Louisiana State University student and ex-Phi Delta Theta member convicted in a hazing has waived his right to appeal. Matthew Naquin of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, was convicted in July 2019 of negligent homicide in the hazing death of 18-year-old Max Gruver. The Advocate reports the 21-year-old waived his right to appeal his conviction Tuesday in exchange for an agreement from prosecutors to drop an obstruction of justice charge. Prosecutors accused Naquin of deleting files from his phone during the criminal investigation. Naquin forced Gruver to chug alcohol at a hazing ritual at the franternity house. Gruver died in September 2017 from alcohol poisoning
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
