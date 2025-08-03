Former San Antonio Spurs Guard George Hill held his basketball camp in Edinburg
Edinburg, TX -- Former San Antonio Spurs Guard George Hill came back to the Valley after two years to host a youth basketball camp.
The camp took place at the ATHL TX facility in Edinburg from 12-4pm.
Campers from 1st through 12th grade all received one on one coaching from Hill and school supplies from the HKC Law Firm.
"Last time I came was two years ago. It's always a great place. My wife is from the valley so it means a lot to us. Just to come down here and give to the community, especially with the help of HKC law, these guys have been phenomenal supporting not just my camp but every camp that comes here" says George Hill.
