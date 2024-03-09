Former Texas Mayor Found Guilty in Money Laundering and Health Care Fraud Scheme

McALLEN – On Wednesday, a federal jury found three men associated with a Texas health care company guilty for their roles in a $150 million health care fraud scheme, one of which was a mayor in Texas at the time.

After a three-week trial, the jury found 47-year-old Rodney Mesquias of San Antonio, 47-year-old Henry McInnis of Harlingen and 82-year-old Francisco Pena of Laredo guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Mesquias and McInnis were also found guilty of six counts of health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Pena had once served as the mayor of Rio Bravo. He was also convicted of one count of health care fraud, obstruction of health care investigations and one count of false statements.

Mesquias and Pena were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks.

U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera set sentencing for June 17.