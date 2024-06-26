Fragile Planet Wildlife Park open to the public
The newest attraction in the Rio Grande Valley is offering a safari experience like no other.
The Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos is now open, allowing visitors to see more than 20 different species of animals while on a safari ride.
Co-owner Gabriel Ligon brings along Dior the joey to discuss the park.
READ MORE: Wildlife park opens in Los Fresnos
