Fragile Planet Wildlife Park open to the public

2 hours 40 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2024 Jun 26, 2024 June 26, 2024 6:42 PM June 26, 2024 in News - Local

The newest attraction in the Rio Grande Valley is offering a safari experience like no other.

The Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos is now open, allowing visitors to see more than 20 different species of animals while on a safari ride.

Co-owner Gabriel Ligon brings along Dior the joey to discuss the park.

