Wildlife park opens in Los Fresnos

Summer is looking a little bit different for families across the Rio Grande Valley.

The Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos is now open, allowing visitors to see more than 20 different species of animals while on a safari ride.

As the co-owner of Fragile Planet Wildlife Park, Tyler Thomas said he noticed a "desert" for activities, and was inspired to bring this experience to the Rio Grande Valley.

“I fell in love with the area... but I also realized there wasn't much for families to do,” Thomas said. "So, we brought something for the community to do."

Fragile Planet says they want to show visitors the animals they might not have a chance to see.

Fragile Planet Wildlife Park is located at 34748 FM 2480 in Los Fresnos. They are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call 956-710-2025 for more information.

