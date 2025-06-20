x

Friday, June 20, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s

Friday, June 20, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
3 hours 10 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, June 20 2025 Jun 20, 2025 June 20, 2025 11:11 AM June 20, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days