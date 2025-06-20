Friday, June 20, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Bond set at $2 million for man accused of fatally running over...
-
Organ donor registration drive in honor of Dave Brown set for Friday
-
Sentence reduction request denied for woman convicted in deadly Combes crash
-
Edinburg doctor honors wife's wishes to have her organs donated
-
Petition launched to reinstate PSJA swimming club