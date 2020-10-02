Friday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amarillo Caprock 18, Canyon Randall 17
Bryan Allen Academy 58, Medina 8
Cedar Hill Trinity 54, Pulaski Robinson, Ark. 0
Covington 55, Penelope 26
Happy 54, Meadow 0
Lubbock Christian 52, Weatherford Christian 13
North Forney 30, Little Elm 14
Olney 50, Detroit 14
Pflugerville 21, Round Rock McNeil 14
Plainview 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
Price Carlisle 17, Big Sandy 0
Prosper 29, Euless Trinity 21
Sterling City 48, Eden 0
Strawn 78, FW Covenant Classical 0
Turkey Valley 45, Lefors 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
