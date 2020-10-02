Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amarillo Caprock 18, Canyon Randall 17

Bryan Allen Academy 58, Medina 8

Cedar Hill Trinity 54, Pulaski Robinson, Ark. 0

Covington 55, Penelope 26

Happy 54, Meadow 0

Lubbock Christian 52, Weatherford Christian 13

North Forney 30, Little Elm 14

Olney 50, Detroit 14

Pflugerville 21, Round Rock McNeil 14

Plainview 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 14

Price Carlisle 17, Big Sandy 0

Prosper 29, Euless Trinity 21

Sterling City 48, Eden 0

Strawn 78, FW Covenant Classical 0

Turkey Valley 45, Lefors 0

