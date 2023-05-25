From Nigeria to the U.S., Chukwubueze Ikondu Brings Home Bronze to Sharyland

MISSION, TEXAS -- From Nigeria to the U.S.-- Sharyland High's Chukwubueze Ikondu took home bronze in the Class 5A Track and Field Discus Throw last week in Austin...recording above a 169-foot throw. That's the first time since the 1960's that a Shary athlete has medaled in track, according to the coaches.

The Nigerian-native had an unconventional journey into track and field... having started not too long ago. Take a look at the video above for more: