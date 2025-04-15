Funciones del Departamento de Protección Infantil ante un proceso de deportación
El Consulado de México en McAllen nos explica sobre el proceso de deportación para padres y de las funciones que cumple el Departamento de Protección Infantil para los afectados.
Invitado: Sabino Lozano, encargado del Departamento de Protección.
Tema: ¿Qué hacer para no perder tus derechos de madre si el departamento de inmigración te detiene o te enfrentas a una deportación?
Para más información sobre los servicios en el consulado, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
