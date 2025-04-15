x

Funciones del Departamento de Protección Infantil ante un proceso de deportación

4 hours 36 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, April 15 2025 Apr 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 9:30 AM April 15, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El Consulado de México en McAllen nos explica sobre el proceso de deportación para padres y de las funciones que cumple el Departamento de Protección Infantil para los afectados. 

Invitado: Sabino Lozano, encargado del Departamento de Protección.

Tema: ¿Qué hacer para no perder tus derechos de madre si el departamento de inmigración te detiene o te enfrentas a una deportación?

Para más información sobre los servicios en el consulado, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

