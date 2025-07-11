Funeral services announced for tow truck driver killed in Harlingen crash

Funeral services for the tow truck driver killed in a Harlingen crash began Friday and will continue into Saturday.

David Zapata was killed by a suspected drunk driver. Authorities say he was getting into his truck on the side of the road when he was hit.

Visitation is taking place at Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. The rosary will be held at 7 p.m.

The funeral mass is happening Friday at noon at San Martine de Porres Catholic Church in Weslaco.

The family of Zapata is asking all tow truck drivers to show their respects by showing up to the funeral procession.