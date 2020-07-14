Funeral services set for fallen McAllen police officers

Funeral services are set to take place this week for two McAllen Police Department officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Officer Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Officer Ismael Chavez were shot and killed in south McAllen on Saturday.

According to a city of McAllen news release, a public viewing will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the McAllen Convention Center – funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Interment will follow immediately afterwards for both officers.

Garza will be interred at the Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery in Mission – Chavez will be interred at the Valley Memorial Gardens.