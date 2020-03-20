x

Gabriel Pena Wins Bronze At World Championships

WESLACO - Gabriel Pena proved just how strong he is recently.

The Valley native won a bronze medal at the Arnold Strongman Amateur World Championships in Columbus, Ohio.

As CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross explains, it was Pena's best finish yet at the annual event.

