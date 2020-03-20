Gabriel Pena Wins Bronze At World Championships
WESLACO - Gabriel Pena proved just how strong he is recently.
The Valley native won a bronze medal at the Arnold Strongman Amateur World Championships in Columbus, Ohio.
As CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross explains, it was Pena's best finish yet at the annual event.
More News
News Video
-
Valley doctor answers questions, addresses rumors about COVID-19
-
Winter-Texan couple from Canada races home amid coronavirus concerns
-
COVID-19 tests pending in Willacy County, officials say
-
Valley congressman offers to help Americans in Mexico following travel restrictions
-
Anticipated effects of U.S.-Mexico border partial shutdown