Game of the Week Preview: Edinburg Vela at PSJA North
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Edinburg Vela takes on PSJA North this Thursday at 7 p.m. in one of the most anticipated matches in valley high school football.
Click on the video above for more on this District 15-5A DI matchup.
More News
News Video
-
Valley resident from Puerto Rico reacts to damage from Hurricane Fiona
-
Harlingen resident claims $20M scratch ticket prize
-
Mission CISD marks 33rd anniversary of deadly bus crash
-
Man arrested at Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge on sexual abuse of...
-
Deadly shooting, body found in Harlingen appear to be connected, sheriff says