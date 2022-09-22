x

Game of the Week Preview: Edinburg Vela at PSJA North

Wednesday, September 21 2022
By: Brandon Benitez

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Edinburg Vela takes on PSJA North this Thursday at 7 p.m. in one of the most anticipated matches in valley high school football.

Click on the video above for more on this District 15-5A DI matchup.

