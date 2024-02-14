x

Ganador del sorteo Xcellence Beauty Clinic

5 hours 17 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, February 14 2024 Feb 14, 2024 February 14, 2024 2:28 PM February 14, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Barragan

Nos acompaña Claudia Jerez, de Xcellence Beauty Clinic, veremos quién es el ganador del sorteo de las 6 sesiones de Emsculpt

Vea la entrevista para el informe completo

