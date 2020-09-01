Garcia, Rangers to face Valdez, Astros

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (12-21, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (19-14, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Luis Garcia (0-1, 5.40 ERA) Houston: Framber Valdez (3-2, 2.35 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Texas will meet on Tuesday.

The Astros are 12-6 against opponents from the AL West. Houston's team on-base percentage of .328 is fourth in the American League. Martin Maldonado leads the lineup with an OBP of .394.

The Rangers have gone 6-9 against division opponents. Texas has hit 27 home runs this season, last in the American League. Joey Gallo leads them with seven, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .588.

Gallo leads the Rangers with 11 extra base hits and 16 RBIs.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye), Elvis Andrus: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.