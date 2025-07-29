George Hill hosting basketball camp in RGV on August 2nd

Former Spurs guard George Hill is set to host a camp in the RGV on August 2nd. The camp is for young athletes in 1st through 12th grade.

Hill says he's excited to come down to the Valley, where he's hosted camps dating back to his early days with the Spurs in 2009.

"When I first got to San Antonio, I asked what is the least visited cities that the players do camps in and [cities in the RGV are] what they said it was," Hill said. "So, I took the initiative to say hey, those are the cities that I want to do."

Hill spent three seasons with the Spurs before being traded to Indiana in 2011.

The 'Back-2-School' camp is set to take place at the ATHLTX Facility in Edinburg.

Campers who attend will also receive a backpack and back to school supplies.

"My wife is from the Los Fresnos area so for me personally and for her personally, the Valley means a lot to us. It's a blessing for me just to be a part of it, it's a blessing for me to go down there, touch these kids lives and give them hope."

The cost of the camp is $50 and interested families can click here to register.