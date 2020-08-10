Gibson expected to start for the Rangers against the Mariners

By The

Associated Press



Seattle Mariners (6-11, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (6-8, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justin Dunn (0-1, 6.43 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (0-1, 2.46 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers square off against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

The Rangers finished 33-43 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 296 total doubles last season.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle hit 239 total home runs and averaged 8.1 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm), Greg Bird: (calf).

Mariners: Kendall Graveman: (neck), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.