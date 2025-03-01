Gladys Porter Zoo humanely euthanizes giraffe following leg injury

The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the passing of Malcolm, the zoo's tallest giraffe, following an "incapacitating injury" on February 22.

In a news release, the zoo said after exhausting all efforts, they made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Malcolm.

The zoo said during the early morning hours, as night keepers were making their last rounds, they found Malcolm on the ground in the giraffe barn. Malcolm was unable to stand and if he remained down, life-threatening circulatory issues would begin to set in.

Veterinary and animal care teams were notified and shortly thereafter, a plan was devised to assist Malcolm to stand, according to the zoo. Unfortunately, repeated attempts failed and Malcolm became exhausted by his struggles.

According to the zoo's Director of Animal Health, Deborah Carboni, a necropsy discovered Malcolm had ruptured a ligament and torn muscle at the left hip joint that resulted in his inability to stand.

The zoo said staff suspect he may have been trying to breed with a female giraffe when he lost his footing and fell.

Malcolm made his debut at Gladys Porter Zoo in January. He stood approximately 17-feet tall, making him one of the largest giraffes to ever be housed at the zoo.