Gladys Porter Zoo humanely euthanizes giraffe following leg injury
The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the passing of Malcolm, the zoo's tallest giraffe, following an "incapacitating injury" on February 22.
In a news release, the zoo said after exhausting all efforts, they made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Malcolm.
The zoo said during the early morning hours, as night keepers were making their last rounds, they found Malcolm on the ground in the giraffe barn. Malcolm was unable to stand and if he remained down, life-threatening circulatory issues would begin to set in.
Veterinary and animal care teams were notified and shortly thereafter, a plan was devised to assist Malcolm to stand, according to the zoo. Unfortunately, repeated attempts failed and Malcolm became exhausted by his struggles.
According to the zoo's Director of Animal Health, Deborah Carboni, a necropsy discovered Malcolm had ruptured a ligament and torn muscle at the left hip joint that resulted in his inability to stand.
The zoo said staff suspect he may have been trying to breed with a female giraffe when he lost his footing and fell.
Malcolm made his debut at Gladys Porter Zoo in January. He stood approximately 17-feet tall, making him one of the largest giraffes to ever be housed at the zoo.
More News
News Video
-
Family of man killed outside Brownsville funeral home increase reward for information
-
Man dies following three-vehicle crash in Hidalgo County
-
Edcouch man dies in two-vehicle crash north of Edinburg
-
97th Oscars preview with ABC News' Chris Connelly
-
Fundraiser at Golden Chick to benefit the Salvation Army of McAllen
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South Lady Hawks clinch district title with win over Lopez
-
UTRGV baseball dominates in conference opener against SLC preseason #1 ranked team
-
La Feria basketball season comes to heartbreaking end in regional final
-
Day 2 highlights from Mid Valley Classic baseball tournament
-
Edinburg North & Edinburg High head football coaches reassigned