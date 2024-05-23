Gobernador Abbott revela imágenes de nueva base militar en Eagle Pass
El gobernador Abbott ha difundido imágenes de un dron donde se puede ver la futura base de operaciones que albergará a miles de soldados la guardia nacional de Texas.
La construcción se lleva a cabo en Eagle Pass.
Y según Abbott está a punto de finalizar.
Con esta instalación, Abbott pretende reforzar la seguridad fronteriza en un área reconocida por ser un lugar activo de cruce de indocumentados.
