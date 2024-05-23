x

Gobernador Abbott revela imágenes de nueva base militar en Eagle Pass

Gobernador Abbott revela imágenes de nueva base militar en Eagle Pass
1 hour 1 minute ago Thursday, May 23 2024 May 23, 2024 May 23, 2024 6:02 PM May 23, 2024 in Noticias RGV

El gobernador Abbott ha difundido imágenes de un dron donde se puede ver la futura base de operaciones que albergará a miles de soldados la guardia nacional de Texas.

La construcción se lleva a cabo en Eagle Pass.

Y según Abbott está a punto de finalizar.

Con esta instalación, Abbott pretende reforzar la seguridad fronteriza en un área reconocida por ser un lugar activo de cruce de indocumentados.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days