Gobernador Greg Abbott analiza venta de tierras fronterizas
Texas podría estar planificando la venta o arrendamiento de más de 100 milas de tierras fronterizas en el estado.
En una entrevista concedida al diario The Texas Tribune, el gobernador de Texas Greg Abbott, abrió la posibilidad de ceder más de 100 millas de territorio fronterizo al gobierno federal.
NOTICIAS RELACIONADA: La Comisionada de Tierras de Texas visita el terreno del condado de Starr ofrecido a la Administración Trump
La concesión se haría como parte de la asociación del estado con el presidente Donald Trump para fortalecer la frontera.
Texas abarca más de la frontera sur que cualquier otro estado, y sus limites se extienden en más de 1.200 millas.
