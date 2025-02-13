x

Gobernador Greg Abbott analiza venta de tierras fronterizas

49 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, February 13 2025 Feb 13, 2025 February 13, 2025 5:49 PM February 13, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Texas podría estar planificando la venta o arrendamiento de más de 100 milas de tierras fronterizas en el estado.

En una entrevista concedida al diario The Texas Tribune, el gobernador de Texas Greg Abbott, abrió la posibilidad de ceder más de 100 millas de territorio fronterizo al gobierno federal.

La concesión se haría como parte de la asociación del estado con el presidente Donald Trump para fortalecer la frontera.

Texas abarca más de la frontera sur que cualquier otro estado, y sus limites se extienden en más de 1.200 millas. 

