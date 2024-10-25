Gonzalez TINT ofrece arreglos para todo tipo de automóviles
Nos acompaña Luis González, es de Matamoros y lleva más de 17 años trabajando junto con su familia haciendo diferentes arreglos a todo tipo de automóviles. Sus hijos y sobrinos trabajan con él. Con esfuerzo y perseverancia, posicionó su negocio en la Pulga de Álamo.
Redes:
@gonzaleztint (Facebook)
Contacto: 9564721320
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
More News
News Video
-
Port Mansfield police searching for marina thieves
-
Nolana Avenue expansion project in the works in McAllen
-
Cameron County election officials report clothing violations at the polls
-
Ethics complaint filed against McAllen mayor amid election for city propositions
-
City of Roma releases survey for natural gas customers