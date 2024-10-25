x

Gonzalez TINT ofrece arreglos para todo tipo de automóviles

Gonzalez TINT ofrece arreglos para todo tipo de automóviles
1 day 18 hours 50 minutes ago Wednesday, October 23 2024 Oct 23, 2024 October 23, 2024 2:47 PM October 23, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Nos acompaña Luis González, es de Matamoros y lleva más de 17 años trabajando junto con su familia haciendo diferentes arreglos a todo tipo de automóviles. Sus hijos y sobrinos trabajan con él. Con esfuerzo y perseverancia, posicionó su negocio en la Pulga de Álamo.

Redes:

@gonzaleztint (Facebook) 

Contacto: 9564721320

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days