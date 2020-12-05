Good Samaritans go above and beyond to return San Antonio businesswoman's missing phone

When she returned to San Antonio, businesswoman Carol Newman realized something was missing: her work phone.

Newman had accidentally left her phone, which contained a list of her business contacts, at a McDonald's restaurant in Alamo — more than 200 miles away.

She called the McDonald's for help.

The manager told Newman not to worry. They had her phone.

Newman called a local UPS Store and spoke with employee Eden Villarreal, who agreed to help her.

"We created the label, she paid for it all through the phone, and then, after work, I went to go pick up the phone, come back to the store and ship it off," Villarreal said.

Newman tried to thank Villarreal by purchasing a meal for him at the McDonald's, but the manager wouldn't let her — and paid for Villarreal's meal herself.

"She wrote back and she says: 'Don't worry. I will feed him,'" Newman said.

Newman said she's thankful Villarreal and the McDonald's manager went above and beyond to return her missing phone.

"Thank them from the bottom of my heart and they've done an excellent job," Newman said. "I hope that work ethic drives them through the rest of their careers to the very top."

