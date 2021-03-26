Goodwill in action: Goodwill employee returns cash, jewelry found in donated items

When Goodwill employee Yaquelin Trevino found nearly $2,000 in cash and other valuables in donated items she was going through – she didn’t think twice about what she had to do next.

"I knew I was going to turn it in,” Trevino said. “I knew I was going to do the right thing. I wasn't going to keep it or anything."

Among the items was a business card and – with the help of management from the Goodwill in Edinburg where she worked – Trevino and management were able to find who the items belonged.

Gilberto de la Rosa and his brother, Rick, were the ones who donated the items – and are grateful their mother’s items were returned.

"Our mom passed away on January 16,” Gilberto said. “We went through everything but we just missed out on a couple of things you know."

The brothers were thankful to get $1,900 back – money they said their late mother worked really hard for – but the other jewelry that was found in the items were more important to them.

"All of that really has no price to it, it's all very valuable to us,” Gilberto said.