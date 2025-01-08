Goodwill Industries of South Texas realiza apertura de sucursal en Brownsville
Vendrá San Juanita Mesa de parte de Goodwill Industries of South Texas-Brownsville, para hablarnos del Centro de Conexiones de Trabajo y Tienda en Brownsville en 77 Frontage Rd.
Ubicación del evento:
394 Expressway 77 North Frontage Rd Brownsville, Texas, 78521
Redes:
(956) 504-9136
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
More News
News Video
-
Valley veterans invited to the South Texas Resource Fair
-
Improvement project at Vestal Park in Harlingen underway
-
Harlingen police chief set to retire after more than 30 years of...
-
McAllen police arrest three suspects in connection with several auto thefts
-
AEP Texas ready to respond to weather-related outages in the Valley
Sports Video
-
East Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
-
Weslaco boys basketball defeats McAllen in nailbiter, Pioneer girls take down Vela
-
Reed Sheppard drops 49 points in G-League debut
-
Day two highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Harlingen's Carlie Martinez sinks game-winner and Weslaco East wins battle of undefeated...