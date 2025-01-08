x

Goodwill Industries of South Texas realiza apertura de sucursal en Brownsville

2 hours 40 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2025 Jan 8, 2025 January 08, 2025 1:11 PM January 08, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Vendrá San Juanita Mesa de parte de Goodwill Industries of South Texas-Brownsville, para hablarnos del Centro de Conexiones de Trabajo y Tienda en Brownsville en 77 Frontage Rd. 

Ubicación del evento:

394 Expressway 77 North Frontage Rd Brownsville, Texas, 78521

