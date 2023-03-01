Gov. Abbot and new border czar visit the Rio Grande Valley

In his second visit to the Rio Grande Valley of the year, Gov. Greg Abbott repeated previous concerns of what he said is a lack of action by President Biden on the border.

According to Abbott, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have apprehended more than 330,000 people who crossed the border illegally.

“What Border Patrol has largely been regulated to is being paper pushers, “Abbott said in his Tuesday visit.

Title 42, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policy that's been kicking most migrants back into Mexico to avoid the spread of Covid, is expected to end in May.

Abbott's new border czar — Mike Banks— said he believes border patrol could become more overwhelmed.

“The gaps are going to become wider because more agents are going to have to be pulled off of the line to deal with that,” Banks said.

While people make money crossing migrants, drugs and weapons, the governor wants to increase the time someone could spend locked-up for those crimes.

“We're sending a message to them: We're going to find you, we're going to arrest you, we're going to put you behind bars for at least 10 years,” Abbott said.

The Texas Tribune reported earlier this month that the Texas Military Department told lawmakers in Austin that they would need $460 million in order to keep Gov. Abbott's border security initiative afloat.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Texas Military Department say that they are expected to use less troops deployed on the ground and more technology for border security issues.