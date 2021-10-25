Gov. Abbott swears in new Deputy Adjutant General in Mission

Gov. Greg Abbott was in the Valley on Sunday to swear in the new head of the state's border security mission.

Monie Ulis is the new Deputy Adjutant General. He'll oversee the Texas Military Department's state coordination efforts for Operation Lone Star.

His first task is keeping an eye on a group of migrants making their way to Mexico City.

"We are actually bringing thousands more and additional equipment to accommodate that man power that's going to be required should there be a mass caravan," Ulis said.

Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March. Since then, he's signed laws that's put $3 billion in taxpayer money to border security efforts.