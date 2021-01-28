Gov. Greg Abbott: 'Texas vaccines are for Texas residents'

Gov. Greg Abbott's office has responded to questioning by Channel 5 News following a report of Rio Grande Valley residents growing frustrated over foreign nationals crossing the border for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The governor's office referred Channel 5 News to comments made by Abbott during a press conference in San Antonio on Tuesday when asked if the state had any protocols in place that ensure that vaccines that are coming to Texas are reserved for Texas residents.

“So we do, and these are CDC-based standards if I recall correctly, and that is: U.S. vaccines are for U.S. residents," Abbott said Tuesday. "Texas vaccines are for Texas residents. And it is true that you can be from Comal County and come to Bexar County to get a vaccine and that’s just the way the process works. But you must be a Texas resident to receive a vaccine in Texas.”

Hidalgo County Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez on Wednesday said the county has not received any official written order from the state saying people must prove they live in Texas to get the vaccine, however, the county does require a person asking to get vaccinated to show a letter from a U.S. doctor.

