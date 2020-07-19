Governor says U.S. Navy is sending medical teams to assist South Texas hospitals
Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday announced the U.S. Department of Defense had dispatched five U.S. Navy teams to South Texas, where they will support local hospitals struggling with a surge of coronavirus patients.
A U.S. Navy Acute Care Team will assist Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen, according to a news release from the governor's office. A U.S. Navy Rural Rapid Response Team will assist Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City.
Rural Rapid Response Teams will also assist hospitals in Del Rio and Eagle Pass.
"The support from our federal partners is crucial in our work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities throughout Texas," Abbott said in the news release. "I am grateful for this ongoing partnership with the Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy, and the State of Texas will continue to utilize every resource available to protect public health and keep Texans in every community safe."
