Groundbreaking held for Cameron County beach access upgrades

Cameron County leaders broke ground Monday on construction to improvements to Beach Access No. 3.

The project is made possible through a donation of $4.4 million provided by SpaceX, according to a news release from the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.

Cameron County Beach Access No. 3, located at 28495 State Park Road 100-North, on South Padre Island, will be closed until mid-summer 2026 when construction is completed, the news release stated.

The upgrades include an elevated plaza structure with two pavilions, picnic tables, restrooms and ADA parking.

New parking spaces will also be added.

“The parking lot will be permeable, so it will allow the excess water to runoff and create a situation where we are not impacting the dunes,” Treviño said during the groundbreaking.

State funding from the Texas General Land Office is also being used.