Hablando Claro: Lo que necesitas saber sobre la jubilación y el seguro social

7 hours 56 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, May 29 2023 May 29, 2023 May 29, 2023 7:10 PM May 29, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Martín Olguín de Olguín Consulting LLC regresa a nuestro estudio para hablar sobre el tema de la jubilación.

El experto en seguro social discute quien y como calificar y que se necesita para esto.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

