Hallan muerta a una mujer desaparecida en el condado Starr

1 hour 32 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, April 15 2025 Apr 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 6:47 PM April 15, 2025 in Noticias RGV

La mujer desaparecida del condado Starr ha sido encontrada muerta, según el Major de la Oficina del Sheriff del condado Starr, Carlos Delgado.

Delgado dijo que no se sospecha de juego sucio en la muerte de 83 años de edad, María L. Zambrano.

Se emitió una Alerta de Plata para Zambrano, que fue vista por última vez en la calle Estrella el 13 de abril en Roma y se informó de que tenía deterioro cognitivo.

La Alerta de Plata ha sido discontinuada desde entonces.

