Halloween 2021: Temperatures in the 70s by trick-or-treat time

2 hours 36 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, October 31 2021 Oct 31, 2021 October 31, 2021 9:26 AM October 31, 2021 in Weather

Happy Halloween!

Temperatures should climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. By trick or treat time, we'll be in the 70s.

