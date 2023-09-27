Mission police in standoff with man barricaded inside home

Officers with the Mission Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside his home.

Mission police Chief Cesar Torres said officers responded to the area of Los Milagros and Glasscock Road in reference to a domestic disturbance call Wednesday morning.

Torres says when officers arrived, the man threatened to kill the family and officers.

The house was surrounded by Mission SWAT and negotiators are on scene. Neighbors are being asked to evacuate the area, according to Torres. He has confirmed that Border Patrol and DEA are on scene as well.

Torres says he believes the man is the only one inside the house.

The man does not want to talk to police and gas already been deployed into the home, according to Torres.

He said the man attempted to escape by jumping the fence and heading to a neighbor's home but ended up going back into his own residence.

