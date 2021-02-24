Harlingen and Edinburg Face off at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday
EDINBURG - When the Edinburg Lady Bobcats and Harlingen Lady Cardinals basketball teams square off with a trip to the 6A Sweet-16 on the line on Thursday, they will do it on the biggest stage in the RGV.
The two standout hoops programs will play their Regional Quarterfinal match-up inside Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg on Thursday with a 6:30 pm tipoff.
1000 tickets will be made available for a socially distant crowd, and they will be available at the door.
