Harlingen CISD student accused of making social media threat identified

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

A Harlingen High School student was arrested on a charge of false alarm after the district said a threat was made against the district on social media.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the student on Thursday as 17-year-old Sophia Cavazos.

Cameron County jail records show she was booked on a $4,000 bond.

According to a news release from Harlingen CISD, the district received information from law enforcement officials on the potential threat Wednesday evening.

DPS and other law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation, resulting in Cavazos' arrest that same evening.

"HCISD and all law enforcement agencies take all these threats seriously and will hold individuals accountable who commit these crimes," the district said in the news release.

The district urges parents to talk to their kids about the serious nature and lasting consequences of making threats against school districts and the community.