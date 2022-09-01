x

Harlingen CISD student found with pocketknife, district says

A student at Vernon Middle School was caught with a pocketknife on Wednesday, according to a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District spokesperson. 

The student was searched, and the knife was seized, according to the district.

Proper actions will be taken in accordance with the law, the district said. 

