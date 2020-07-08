Harlingen doctor shares COVID-19 battle experience
Just as all health care workers, Dr. Jose Villalobos took every precaution to protect himself, his patients and his family from the coronavirus. However, eventually it caught up to him.
Using the same advice he gives patients, he tried to recover at home. Yet, after 10 days of fighting, he needed help from his peers. His wife took action when his symptoms got worse. She told him to go to the emergency room.
When he got there, he knew the process, but he didn’t know how bad his health would deteriorate. He got near a level where he would be prescribed oxygen.
As a recipient of convalescent plasma, Dr. Villalobos is also urging those who have recovered to donate. He says COVID-19 patients need every bit of help they can get.
Watch the video above for the full story.
