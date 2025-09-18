Harlingen expanding their drainage crew to tackle more projects

Harlingen city crews are working to ensure several streets that flooded during the historic March 2025 storms don’t flood again.

According to Harlingen Public Works Director Christopher Torres, the city has eight separate drainage improvement projects to work on.

“But we can work on a lot more,” Torres said.

The city recently approved their yearly budget, and the public works department was given more money to expand their drainage crew from five to nine people and add more equipment.

Torres said the added resources will help people in Harlingen see drainage relief faster.

“Right now we have one crew that's working on this particular project, so once we get the second crew then we'll be able to work on a different project at the same time,” Torres said, adding that the hiring process for the four new spots will begin on Oct. 1, 2025.

